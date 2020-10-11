PDHD to host pop up COVID-19 testing sites

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On October 5 the Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) began expanded COVID testing in community locations.
PDHD is one of 4 sites chosen across the state to pilot this program.
They will be conducting pop up testing sites at Purchase District Health Department clinics and at community events and locations.
COVID-19 Testing Schedule
Location: Hickman County Health Center Mon. – Tues October 12 & 13
370 S. Washington Street Time: 9:30 am – 2 pm
Clinton, KY 42031
Location: Fulton County Health Center/Fulton City Wed. October 14
350 Browder St. Time: 9:30 am – 2 pm
Fulton Ky 42041
Location: Fulton County Health Clinic/Hickman City Thur. October 15
402 Troy Avenue Time: 9:30 am – 2 pm
Hickman, Ky 42050
Location: Paducah-McCracken County Health Center Friday October 16
916 Kentucky Avenue Time: 9am – 1 pm
Paducah, KY 42001
Location: Ballard County Health Clinic Mon – Tues Oct. 19 + 20
198 Bluegrass Drive Time: 9:30-2:00 p.m.
LaCenter, KY 42056
Location: Carlisle County Health Clinic Wed – Thurs Oct. 21 + 22
62 John Roberts Drive Time: 9:30 – 2:00
Bardwell, KY 42023
- The testing is 100 percent free of charge. You will need to show proof of insurance.
- You do NOT have to have symptoms or a doctor’s order.
- Results will be available within a few days.
- Walk ups will be accepted but prior registration is preferred.
- This testing event is for ages 12 and older.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.