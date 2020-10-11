PDHD to host pop up COVID-19 testing sites

On October 5 the Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) began expanded COVID testing in community locations. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Jessica Ladd | October 11, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 3:01 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On October 5 the Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) began expanded COVID testing in community locations.

PDHD is one of 4 sites chosen across the state to pilot this program.

They will be conducting pop up testing sites at Purchase District Health Department clinics and at community events and locations.

COVID-19 Testing Schedule

Location: Hickman County Health Center Mon. – Tues October 12 & 13

370 S. Washington Street Time: 9:30 am – 2 pm

Clinton, KY 42031

Location: Fulton County Health Center/Fulton City Wed. October 14

350 Browder St. Time: 9:30 am – 2 pm

Fulton Ky 42041

Location: Fulton County Health Clinic/Hickman City Thur. October 15

402 Troy Avenue Time: 9:30 am – 2 pm

Hickman, Ky 42050

Location: Paducah-McCracken County Health Center Friday October 16

916 Kentucky Avenue Time: 9am – 1 pm

Paducah, KY 42001

Location: Ballard County Health Clinic Mon – Tues Oct. 19 + 20

198 Bluegrass Drive Time: 9:30-2:00 p.m.

LaCenter, KY 42056

Location: Carlisle County Health Clinic Wed – Thurs Oct. 21 + 22

62 John Roberts Drive Time: 9:30 – 2:00

Bardwell, KY 42023

  • The testing is 100 percent free of charge. You will need to show proof of insurance.
  • You do NOT have to have symptoms or a doctor’s order.
  • Results will be available within a few days.
  • Walk ups will be accepted but prior registration is preferred.
  • This testing event is for ages 12 and older.

