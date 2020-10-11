14 more COVID-19 cases reported by Egyptian Health Department

Egyptian Health Department was notified on October 11, 2020, of fourteen Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: Flickr: Navy Medicine)
By Jessica Ladd | October 11, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 1:13 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department was notified on October 11, 2020, of fourteen Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o a female, under the age of 10, at home and in isolation

o a male, under the age of 10, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 20s, case status in progress

o a female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation

o Please note: a male, in his 20s, reported on October 10 has been transferred to their local health department

Gallatin County

o Please note: a male, in his 30s, reported on October 10 has been transferred to their local health department

White County

o a female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 30s, case status in progress

o a male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 60s, case status in progress

o a male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 80s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 80s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 80s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 457 lab confirmed positives, including six deaths.

White County has had a total of 215 lab-confirmed positives and one death, and Gallatin County has a total of 90 lab confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

