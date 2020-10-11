Mo. launches new Show Me Strong COVID-19 Public Health Dashboard, experiences database extract error

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) launched a new Show Me Strong COVID-19 Public Health Dashboard on Sept. 28.
On Oct. 10, the new system had a database extract error which resulted in an incorrect inflation of the number of reported cases going back over several days.
“When this issue was initially raised Saturday morning, the dashboard team began working through the data to identify the problem and are working through the weekend to correct the underlying issue,” said Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS Director. “Missourians should feel confident that we appreciate their feedback and continue to adapt our processes to ensure effective and accountable reporting to our citizens.”
DHSS team members have examined the system issue and are working urgently to resolve it. The Show Me Strong COVID-19 Public Health Dashboard will be updated once that resolution is complete.
One key aim of transitioning to the new EpiTrax system is to standardize data management, and, thereby, prevent data reporting issues in the future.
It is important to note that all new cases have still been, and will continue to be, reported accurately and in a timely fashion to local public health agencies for case investigation.
The above issues were limited to cumulative reporting on the Show Me Strong COVID-19 Public Health Dashboard.
“We are committed to continually improving our practices,” said Williams. “While our updated internal processes serve the purpose of reporting data with greater granularity, finalizing the new approach to replace manual entry presents our team with technical challenges that we are working through.”
