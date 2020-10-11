KY Gov. Beshear, family in quarantine after potential COVID-19 exposure

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released a statement Sunday saying he and his family are in quarantine after they were potentially exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor states a member of his security detail who drove the Beshear family on Saturday later tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Beshear says he and his family did not make contact with anyone else following the exposure.
We are told the Beshear family has tested negative and are feeling well but will continue to monitor the situation.
On Sunday afternoon, Gov. Beshear announced 852 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths, including a 60-year-old man from Hopkins County.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 80,292 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Governor says 90 new cases were from children ages 18 and younger. The youngest child was 23 days old.
As of Sunday, 1,252 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
This week, the state recorded 7,675 additional COVID-19 cases, marking the highest weekly toll of new cases.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,648 cases, 23 deaths, 1,360 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 872 cases, 12 deaths, 786 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 781 cases, 38 deaths, 528 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 534 cases, 9 death, 447 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,041 cases, 15 deaths, 717 recovered
- Webster Co. - 240 cases, 3 death, 157 recovered
- McLean Co. - 103 cases, 1 death, 81 recovered
- Union Co. - 413 cases, 5 death, 334 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 92 cases, 1 death, 72 recovered
