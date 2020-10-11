ISP investigation into Olney murder leads to 4th person being charged

Through information gathered during the investigation led by ISP DCI Zone 8, four arrests have resulted in connection with this homicide - Rick A. Meador, an 18-year-old male of Olney for First-Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder – currently held at the Richland County Jail, Tara N. Haws, a 33-year-old female of Olney for First-Degree Murder by Accountability and Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder – currently held at the Richland County Jail, a 16-year-old female of Olney for First-Degree Murder by Accountability and Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder – currently held at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, and Dale E. Boatman Jr., a 32-year-old male of Olney for First-Degree Murder by Accountability and Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder – currently held at the Richland County Jail.