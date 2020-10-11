Heartland mother holds balloon release for 13th anniversary of missing son

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - In Charleston, family and friends gathered for a balloon release to mark a somber 13th anniversary, the anniversary of when her son, Tony Woodworth, went missing.
Woodworth’s mother, Annie Black, said Woodworth brought joy to everyone he knew. “He was a joker. He would make you laugh when you didn’t want to.”
A relative, Riley Sams, said they have not given up the search for him “We always keep out a notice saying there is a $2000 cash reward if anyone has any information about his disappearance”
Black said she wished her son could see the people who love and miss him.
“He would love it, and he would joke and laugh with everybody” Black said.
