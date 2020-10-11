First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A quick-moving cold front will move through from west to east on Monday with clouds and a small chance of showers. A line of showers will gradually develop along the front…which means chances will be highest in our eastern counties especially Southern Illinois….but overall rainfall amounts should be very light at best. Behind the front it will turn breezy and cooler Monday afternoon. After a couple of sunny and dry days, a stronger cold front will push through on Thursday with a few more showers and a shot of cooler air. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the 60s, with lows dropping to around 40.