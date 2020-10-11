First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

It has been a warm and humid but otherwise quiet October Sunday as clouds and rain push away to the east. Off to our northwest, however, a fast-moving cold front is sweeping across the plains and will move quickly through the Heartland tomorrow. It looks like the front will have just enough moisture and instability to develop a line of clouds and showers as we go through the day….especially as it moves east into So. Illinois and W Ky during the early afternoon. So the best chance of a little rain will likely be east of the Mississippi River. Behind the front we’ll have clearing skies and gusty northwest winds. Temps and dew points will gradually fall, and it will be much cooler Monday night into Tuesday morning.