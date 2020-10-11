FIRST ALERT: Drying out and warming up

(KFVS) - As the remnants of Delta push away to the east today, we’ll be drying out and warming up.
Isolated morning showers should give way to partly cloudy and rather warm and humid conditions, with official highs mostly in the low 80s.
Tonight remains mild and muggy…..could be some patchy fog and low clouds overnight into Monday morning with lows around 60.
A quick-moving cold front will move through from west to east on Monday with clouds and a small chance of showers.
A line of showers will gradually develop along the front…which means chances will be highest in our eastern counties especially Southern Illinois.
Overall rainfall amounts should be very light.
Behind the front it will turn breezy and cooler Monday afternoon.
After a couple of sunny and dry days, a stronger cold front will push through on Thursday with a few more showers and a shot of cooler air.
Highs on Friday will be mostly in the 60s, with lows dropping to around 40.
