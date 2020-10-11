Exhibit opening at the Cape Girardeau County History Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Historical Society is proud to announce “Notions”—an exhibit opening Tuesday, October 13 at the History Center location, 102 S. High St., Jackson, MO.
The exhibit, “Notions,” features the blown glass button sculptures of renowned artist, Nadine Saylor, and the quilts of Marilyn Brim.
Nadine Saylor is an instructor at Southern Illinois Univ., and a national award winning glass artist.
Marilyn Brim is a Cape Girardeau County quilter, and she designs, pieces, and quilts her own works.
The exhibit will be open Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Masks and social distancing are required.
