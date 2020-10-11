BRPD: Juvenile driving stolen school bus in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to reports of a stolen school bus being driven by a juvenile.
The juvenile was handcuffed after being taken off the bus. BRPD states the bus was stopped around 1700 Greenwell Springs Road.
BRPD has charged the 11-year-old juvenile with theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and aggravated assault.
Dozens of police officers were in pursuit of a stolen school bus that is believed to have been a juvenile driving it.
One witness said the bus and the line of pursuing police cars passed him along Government Street in Baton Rouge Sunday morning.
A BRPD spokesman said the chase began around 10:45 a.m. and has crossed multiple portions of the city Scenic Highway, Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road.
Officials state they are unsure where the child got the bus.
