Beshear announces new highest weekly report of COVID cases in Ky., 852 new cases Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided an update on new COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth Sunday afternoon.
Beshear began Sunday’s release mentioning his previous announcement that he and his family would be quarantining after a potential exposure to COVID-19 through a security detail Saturday afternoon.
“We want to make sure we’re setting the example, and we want to make sure we’re keeping other people around us safe,” Beshear said.
Sunday’s report confirmed 852 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, with 90 of those cases confirmed as children 18 years old or younger. The youngest case Sunday was confirmed as 23 days old.
Beshear said that with 7,675 new cases this week, this again marks the highest weekly toll of new cases. The new total does add more than 1,549 cases over last week, but includes a backlog of cases from Fayette County that was reported Wednesday.
Three more deaths due to COVID-19 were announced on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths in Kentucky due to the virus to 1,252.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional information will be provided in Monday’s report.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.