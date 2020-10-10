Shooting under investigation in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - On October 9, 2020, at approximately 12:50 a.m., there was a shooting at an apartment on South 12th Street.
Individuals showed up at the residence attempting to force entry, and ultimately shot into the residence striking one female victim, age 34.
The female was transported to Lourdes Hospital for treatment of her gun-shot wound.
She was reportedly in stable condition.
As Mayfield Police Department Officers arrived, involved subjects fled the scene.
After following up on leads, MPD was able to identify the persons involved.
Kman T. Buchanan and Dillon Hildebrant were arrested in Murray.
Buchanan was charged with Assault, 1st Degree and Attempted Assault, 1st Degree.
Hildebrant was charged with Assault, 1st Degree (Facilitation) and Attempted Assault, 1st Degree (Facilitation.)
They were lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected.
