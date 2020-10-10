Prosecutors drop murder conviction in Dent County woman’s murder; case remains unsolved since 1982

"Prosecutor Curley inherited the case and with assistance from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office began reviewing the case and discovered the bulk of the physical evidence remained in the custody of the Missouri Highway Patrol. All evidence was resubmitted for DNA re-testing in anticipation of the upcoming trial. Additional DNA testing was performed by the State due to the advancements in DNA technology and to be thorough. The MSHP DNA expert reviewed their previous findings and trial testimony. The expert indicated due to an increase in testing standards now implemented by MSHP laboratory they could no longer testify, as they did in 2009, that it was Donald Nash’s DNA that was located under the victim’s fingernails. The fingernails were also re-tested and found to be degraded to a point that no DNA analysis could be performed. Most importantly, DNA analysis was recently conducted on the shoestring used to strangle the victim. DNA was identified from 2 male contributors. Donald Nash was excluded as a contributor to the male DNA located on the shoestring used to strangle the victim. As a result of the change in testimony from the DNA analyst and the existence of genetic material from 2 unknown males on the shoestring, the case against Donald Nash will be dismissed by the state. In addition, at least three of the witnesses who testified at the previous trial are now deceased.