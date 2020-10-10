1,002 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.
As of 3 p.m. Oct. 10, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 79,445 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 1,002 of which were newly reported Saturday.
One hundred-eight of the newly reported cases were from children 18 and younger, of which 18 were children ages 5 and under.
The youngest were three children, all of whom were 3 months old.
Seven more deaths were also reported on Saturday.
The total number of Kentuckians now lost to the virus is 1,249.
The deaths reported Saturday include a 60-year-old man from Hancock County; an 87-year-old man from Carter County; a 58-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 93-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man Union County; a 91-year-old woman from Daviess County; and an 80-year-old man from Hardin County.
