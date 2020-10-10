1,002 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ky.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19. (Source: Flickr: UK College of Agriculture)
By Jessica Ladd | October 10, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 3:04 PM

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.

As of 3 p.m. Oct. 10, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 79,445 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 1,002 of which were newly reported Saturday.

One hundred-eight of the newly reported cases were from children 18 and younger, of which 18 were children ages 5 and under.

The youngest were three children, all of whom were 3 months old.

Seven more deaths were also reported on Saturday.

The total number of Kentuckians now lost to the virus is 1,249.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 60-year-old man from Hancock County; an 87-year-old man from Carter County; a 58-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 93-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man Union County; a 91-year-old woman from Daviess County; and an 80-year-old man from Hardin County.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

