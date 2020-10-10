62nd COVID-19 case reported in Reynolds Co.

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Department reported its 62nd positive case of COVID-19.
Health Department staff is working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed.
If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.