Missouri capitol dome goes pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

“On behalf of all clinicians, patients and families of those who are affected by breast cancer, I want to thank Governor Parson for lighting the dome, which helps raise awareness of all that we need to do to increase research, screening, and treatment for this disease,” said Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams. “As an OB-GYN who practiced for more than 30 years, I want patients to know just how vital self-exams and mammograms truly are.”