Louisville couple leaves behind a $1M scholarship for Kentucky students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Morris and Leona Ingram spent several decades teaching in Jefferson County Public Schools. The couple from Green County was married for about 60 years and had many milestones throughout their teaching careers.
Leona taught in the same 2nd-grade classroom for about 20 years. Morris was the first principal and teacher union president for a local district. Their nephew, Keith Davis, says they were dedicated to public education.
“Made a big difference and left a pretty sizeable legacy and estate when he passed away, which he wasn’t aware of,” Davis said.
Leona passed away in 2017. Morris died about two years later in 2019.
Before their final days, the family helped organize their estate and were surprised by what they found. The couple didn’t have any children to leave it with. So instead, they created a legacy for their school kids.
Their estate created the Morris and Leona Ingram Memorial Scholarship for Future Educators. It’s worth $1 million that will go to students in their hometown of Green County.
“It will go to a first-generation college student of limited financial means which neither parent holding a bachelor’s degree already,” Davis said. “So the idea is to you know we come from farmers and regular people down there. So he wanted to give other people a chance what he was able to achieve.”
According to the scholarship, the initial gift of $1 million will be placed in an investment account in the name of the Green County Board of Education with the Superintendent and the Finance Officer as the designated manager of the account. The scholarship is intended to be perpetual and the principal balance should never fill below the initial $1 million bequests.
“They’ll look at the totality of the student, the contributions, the work ethic, character, grades,” Davis said. “They have to be in the top 30% of the class. You don’t have to be the best student in the world but what they intend to major in and just overall general values. That will hopefully give some people an opportunity they otherwise wouldn’t have.”
The scholarship will award $10,000 per recipient. The number of scholarships will be determined by the balance of the fund in excess of $1 million.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.