First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The remnants of Delta will be moving northeast into Tennessee today and tonight…bringing clouds and rain to our region. The forecast challenge is to figure out where the northwest edge of the rain will be….as there will be a very sharp cut-off from SE to NW. Right now it looks like the Ohio River will be a good estimate…that is to say, most of the rain today into tonight will stay along and south of the Ohio…although a little rain or a few showers could sneak into SE MO and S IL as well. From the Bootheel into Tn and Ky, however, steady and potentially heavy rain is likely…with a few inches possible by the time it dries out Sunday morning. Highs today will range from near 70 southeast in the rain, to near 80 northwest where it stays dry with more sunshine.