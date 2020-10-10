First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Tropical depression Delta will be passing slowly to our southeast overnight. So far, rainbands on the northwest side of this system have been weaker than expected, with only scattered mainly light rain in our region….and it looks like this trend may continue overnight. Forecast models have backed off considerably with forecast rainfall amount with just an inch or two additional expected over Ky and Tn. A few light showers may try to sneak north into SE Mo and Southern Illinois, but most of the rain is still expected to stay along and south of the Ohio River.
Showers will be moving off to the east by Sunday morning, leading to a mainly dry and warm Sunday. On Monday a fast-moving cold front will move through from west to east with a slight chance of a passing shower…followed by breezy and cooler conditions. After sunny and quiet weather mid-week, another stronger cold front it on tap for Thursday…again with just a small chance of rainfall. For areas needing rainfall (it has been a dry fall thus far) there may not be a significant rain chance until about the 19th or so.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.