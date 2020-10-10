First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Tropical depression Delta will be passing slowly to our southeast overnight. So far, rainbands on the northwest side of this system have been weaker than expected, with only scattered mainly light rain in our region….and it looks like this trend may continue overnight. Forecast models have backed off considerably with forecast rainfall amount with just an inch or two additional expected over Ky and Tn. A few light showers may try to sneak north into SE Mo and Southern Illinois, but most of the rain is still expected to stay along and south of the Ohio River.