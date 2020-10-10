First Alert: Delta to bring clouds and rain to parts of the region

(KFVS) - The remnants of Delta will be moving northeast into Tennessee today and tonight…bringing clouds and rain to our region.
The forecast challenge is to figure out where the northwest edge of the rain will be….as there will be a very sharp cut-off from SE to NW.
Right now it looks like the Ohio River will be a good estimate.
Most of the rain today will stay along and south of the Ohio…although a little rain or a few showers could sneak into south east Missouri and southern Illinois as well.
Steady and potentially heavy rain is likely from the Bootheel into Tenn. and Ky. with a few inches possible by the time it dries out Sunday morning.
Highs today will range from near 70 southeast in the rain, to near 80 northwest where it stays dry with more sunshine.
Showers should lift out quickly on Sunday morning with decreasing clouds and warmer temps.
On Monday a moisture-starved cold front will move through…but there will be at least a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm with this front.
Behind this front, the rest of next week looks dry and mild again.
