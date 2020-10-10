Egyptian Health Department reports 6 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | October 10, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 10:31 AM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on October 10, 2020, of six southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o a female, in her 20s, case status in progress

o a female, in her 20s, case status in progress

o a male, in his 20s, case status in progress

White County

o a female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation

o Please note: a female, in her 20s, reported on October 9, has been transferred to their local health department.

To date, Saline County has had a total of 452 lab confirmed positives, including six deaths.

White County has had a total of 207 lab-confirmed positives and one death, and Gallatin County has a total of 91 lab confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

