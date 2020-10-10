Catholic Charities of Southern Mo., KFVS hosts 2nd Annual Roadkill & Rose’-A Wild Game Feast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri & KFVS hosted their Second Annual Roadkill & Rose - A Wild Game Feast.
The wild game cook-off and local wine and craft beer tasting event was held in downtown Cape Girardeau, at 231 North Main Street, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Vendors included Celebrations Restaurant & Bar, Ebb and Flow Fermentations, Gabriel’s Food and Wine, The Southerner, Hemman Winery, Minglewood Brewery, Main Street Station, Mary Jane Bourbon and Smokehouse, Katy O’Ferrell’s Irish Pub and Restaurant, and Kolhfeld Distributing.
