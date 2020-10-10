The Cape Girardeau Police Department, SEMO football team raise funds for charity

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department teamed up with SEMO football team held an old-fashioned car wash to raise money for the Minority Police Academy Scholarship Fund.
The proceeds will go towards helping African Americans currently attending the Police Academy with plans to join the Cape Girardeau Police Force.
Sargent Joey Hann said, it’s hard to have a job while in the academy
“It’s so labor intensive, that you have to study and you have to work through the academy,” Hann said.
Assistant Coach Jason Onyebuagu said his players wanted to have an impact on the community “We felt getting out into the community with our police department and joining together and finding a way to do something positive is one of the best things that we can do.”
Martin Woods said he came to help support the cause.
“I think that it’s a great way to give back to the community. It’s a great way to show that African Americans are out here working toward something. It’s a great way to show recognition to Cape Girardeau as an area, and you get your car washed,” Woods said.
“Well we got a great community here and that people are supportive and I would expect nothing less from the citizens around here,” Hann said.
