Bollinger County Museum of Natural History celebrates National Fossil Day and International Archaeology Day

Archaeology stock photo
By Ashley Smith | October 10, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 4:03 PM

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri celebrated National Fossil Day and International Archaeology Day on Saturday, Oct. 10.

“Arrowhead” Fred Bollinger presented a program on flint knapping and helped Heartlanders identify their Native American relics.

There was a children’s fossil dig and fossil scavenger hunt. Children could take one fossil, and a free archaeology/fossil activity kit.

Bollinger County Museum of Natural History is located at 209 Mayfield Drive in Marble Hill, MO.

