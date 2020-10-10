Bollinger County Museum of Natural History celebrates National Fossil Day and International Archaeology Day

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri celebrated National Fossil Day and International Archaeology Day on Saturday, Oct. 10.
“Arrowhead” Fred Bollinger presented a program on flint knapping and helped Heartlanders identify their Native American relics.
There was a children’s fossil dig and fossil scavenger hunt. Children could take one fossil, and a free archaeology/fossil activity kit.
Bollinger County Museum of Natural History is located at 209 Mayfield Drive in Marble Hill, MO.
