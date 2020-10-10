Bi-County reports 23 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region on October 10.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s
- Males: Two in their 40s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s
Williamson County
- Males: One in their 20s, one in their 40s, and three in their 50s
- Females: Two in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 80s
To date, there have been a total of 1,556 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 646 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 57 deaths in Williamson County and six deaths in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 995 have recovered in Williamson County and 417 have recovered in Franklin County.
