Bi-County reports 23 more COVID-19 cases

Bi-County reports 23 more COVID-19 cases
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region on October 10. (Source: WLBT)
By Jessica Ladd | October 10, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 2:08 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region on October 10.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:

Franklin County

  • Females: One in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s
  • Males: Two in their 40s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s

Williamson County

  • Males: One in their 20s, one in their 40s, and three in their 50s
  • Females: Two in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 80s

To date, there have been a total of 1,556 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 646 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 57 deaths in Williamson County and six deaths in Franklin County related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 995 have recovered in Williamson County and 417 have recovered in Franklin County.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.