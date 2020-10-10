All lanes blocked by SEMI fire in I-24 work zone at 52mm in Lyon Co.

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked at the 52 mile marker in Lyon County due to a SEMI on fire.
This is near the western end of the extended work zone that runs from the 52 to 65 mile marker.
Both the eastbound and westbound lane are reported blocked in the work zone at this time.
Early reports indicate the SEMI is fully engulfed in flames.
Estimated Duration is three hours.
A detour is being set up for westbound traffic via the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton Exit 56 Interchange to KY 93 North to return to I-24 at the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 Interchange.
A detour is being established via the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 Interchange to KY 93 South, then south on KY 139 through downtown Cadiz to return to I-24 at the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange.
Due to traffic congestion on the main detour, KYTC engineers suggest motorists consider the following, more extended detour to avoid traffic snarls.
Westbound motorists on I-24 should consider a self-detour via the Pennyrile Parkway north to I-69 South to return to I-24 at Exit 43 near Eddyville.
Eastbound Motorists on I-24 should consider a self-detour via I-24 Exit 25 near Calvert City to I-69 South, then U.S. 68 East at Draffenville through Aurora and Land Between The Lakes to return to I-24 at Cadiz Exit 65.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.