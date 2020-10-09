TDH reports 27 new virus-related deaths, 1,556 new cases in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have identified 1,556 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 27 deaths in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health reports a total of 211,003 cases of which 201,530 are confirmed and 9,473 are probable.
TDH also reports 2,732 total deaths across the state of which 2,614 are confirmed and 118 are probable.
So far, there are 1,023 current hospitalizations. There have been 191,651 recoveries and more than 3.1 million tests administered across Tennessee.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 175 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning. The daily case reports have been fluctuating this week, starting in the 200s earlier in the week but then dipped down to 82 on Thursday.
During Tuesday’s task force briefing, Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said the case increase from earlier in the week was a combination of several days of testing.
There also 33 new COVID-19 related deaths -- significantly higher than previous weeks.
SCHD says: “This is not a reflection of deaths in the last 24 hours. The surveillance team was updating records yesterday and made some adjustments to reflect the status of 33 people who died between August 15 and October 1 for whom the data was not complete or up to date.”
There have been 32,770 cases reported across the county since the first case was identified in mid-March. Shelby County has also seen a total of 527 deaths.
SCHD says there are 1,483 active cases accounting for 4.5% of all cases in Shelby County and over 6,800 people in quarantine.
The health department’s latest positivity rate by week from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 comes in at 5.2%. This is the same percentage as the week before. Health officials have been working to keep this rate low as an indication of the decreasing spread of the virus throughout the community.
The downward trend has led officials with the COVID-19 task force to loosen restrictions in the latest health directive which was released Tuesday morning. Restaurants and sporting events were the focus of the directive.
SCHD is also keeping watch over long term care facilities that have reported COVID-19 clusters. Data shows there are 21 facilities currently under investigation.
The chart below shows some facilities are on their second or third clusters.
A separate set of facilities have recovered from their clusters. SCHD says a facility must go 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of the virus.
There have been 135 deaths among residents and staff across both sets of facilities.
