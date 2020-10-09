Snake breaks record for largest Burmese python captured In Florida

Snake breaks record for largest Burmese python captured In Florida
Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis holding the record-breaking 104 pound python. (Source: South Florida Water Management District)
By Sebastian Otero | October 8, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 4:09 AM

(WWSB) - Members of the Python Action team and the South Florida Water Management District Python Elimination Program captured a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python.

Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis caught the snake, which weighed in at a whopping 104 pounds.

Officials with Fish and Wildlife say the removal of this female snake is a triumph for Florida’s native wildlife and habitats and a great example of teamwork to remove nonnative pythons from the ecosystem.

For more information about the Python Action Team visit, MyFWC.com/Python.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.