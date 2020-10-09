Sheriff’s offices recovers stolen property from business

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A theft investigation in Graves County, Kentucky led detectives to a home in Hickman County.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft at a business.
Investigators developed a suspect and learned that he lived in Hickman County.
Deputies with the Graves County and Hickman County Sheriff’s Offices went to the suspect’s home to speak with him on Thursday, October 8.
During their visit, the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found items taken from the victim in Graves County.
The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo on Facebook of the items recovered from the suspect’s home.
The photo shows several industrial fans, moveable carts, and other industrial items.
The suspect, identified as Christopher Meyers, was arrested.
Meyers was charged in Hickman County with felony possession of stolen property, felony trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office will also be filing theft charges.
