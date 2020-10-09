S7HD reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) has confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
One new case is in Alexander County, eight cases are in Johnson County, Massac County has one new case, Pope County has one new case as well, and 12 new cases are in Union County.
S7HD is reporting 10 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Currently, there are 932 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 1373 cases of COVID-19,
There are currently 413 active cases in the region.
Southern Seven reports 25 deaths in the Southern Seven region.
