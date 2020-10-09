Reynolds Co. Health Dept. reports 56 total cases of COVID-19

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Department reported the 56th positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, October 9.
They said this case is considered to be community acquired.
Health department staff is working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed.
If there were any, health officials will provide guidance and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
