Rep. Bost tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Representative Mike Bost announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Rep. Bost said he received test results confirming he had contracted the coronavirus on Thursday evening, October 8.
The Murphysboro native said he got tested immediately after experiencing a mild cough and a rapid loss of both taste and smell.
“My staff and I have consulted with Congress' Office of the Attending Physician for additional guidance and any staff I’ve been in close contact with will quarantine until receiving their own test results,” Bost said in a released statement. “We are also beginning the process of reaching out to any constituents I’ve met with in recent days.”
Bost said he is postponing his public event scheduled, but will continue to hold virtual meetings while he isolates at home.
“We are taking this situation seriously and will continue to serve the people of Southern Illinois while doing our best to ensure their health and safety," stated Bost. "I will provide additional updates in the days ahead and am anxious to get back to work as soon as I make a full recovery.”
