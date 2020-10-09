Puxico Police to host benefit concert for Christmas toy drive

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Puxico Police Department will host a concert to raise money for their annual Christmas Toy Drive.
The concert, featuring the John D. Hale Band, will be held on Saturday, October 10 at the Veterans Park in Puxico.
Maggie Thorn will be the opening act at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15.00 per person prior to the concert and $20 at the gate the night of the concert.
Gates open at 6 p.m.
All proceeds of the concert will go towards the Puxico Police Department’s Annual Christmas Toy Drive.
No alcoholic beverages are allowed and no outside food or drink can be brought into the venue.
The event is sponsored by Ozark Federal Credit Union of Poplar Bluff, Mo., The Camp at Lake Wappapello, Tool Shed Saloon, Duck Creek Landing and Don’s Restaurant and Lounge.
