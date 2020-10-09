Perry County Memorial Hospital President, CEO placed on administrative leave

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Perry County Health System Board of Directors announced that Perry County Memorial Hospital President and CEO Patrick Carron has been placed on administrative leave.
In a released statement, the Board of Directors said Carron was placed on leave while they look into a personnel matter.
In order to put an end to any rumors, the board also stated Carron was not put on leave for any illegal activity or arrests.
Christopher Wibbenmeyer, Vice President of Operations, has been named as acting and interim CEO.
The hospital said services and patient care have not been interrupted.
