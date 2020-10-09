Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on IL Route 148 south of Energy, Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Illinois Route 148 late on Thursday night.
According to Herrin police, at around 11:43 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, a vehicle was going northbound on Ill. Rte. 148 (South Park Avenue), just south of Energy village limits, when it hit a pedestrian in the road.
Officers arrived in the area moments after a 911 call was received. They immediately notified the Williamson County Ambulance Service and the Williamson County Coroner’s Office.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Herrin Police Department requested an Illinois State Police accident reconstruction team to the scene.
Police say the names of those involved are being withheld pending the completion of the investigation.
