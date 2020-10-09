Paducah releases Halloween safety guidlines

“Halloween is such a fun holiday for all ages, but we want our citizens to be thoughtful about how to celebrate and consider making new, lower risk traditions. Halloween will look different this year as social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings need to be incorporated into the evening’s plans,” City Manager Jim Arndt said. “Traditional trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating are not recommended due to their higher risk of exposure to COVID-19. But with adaptations, these activities can be modified to lower their risk. Furthermore, as you are planning celebrations, consider the location, duration, and number of people at the gathering. Events that are outdoors with a small number of people pose a lower risk.”