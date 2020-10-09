2,818 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.; 26 counties at ‘warning level’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,818 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 35 additional deaths.
One of the newly reported deaths was a Williamson County man in his 70s.
IDPH reported a total of 313,518 cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 8,945 deaths.
As of Thursday night, 1,812 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 395 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 6,177,379 tests have been conducted in the state.
IDPH also reported on Friday 26 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.
Those include: Case, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Effingham, Fayette, Henderson, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lake, Lee, Mason, Massac, Pulaski, Richland, Saline, Shelby, Union, Vermilion, Whiteside, Winnebago and Warren.
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, IDPH said some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with large gatherings and events, bars and clubs, weddings and funerals, university and college parties as well as college sports teams, family gatherings, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools, and cases among the community at large, especially people in their 20s.
They say public health officials are seeing businesses blatantly disregarding mitigation measures, people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings. Mayors, local law enforcement, state’s attorneys, and other community leaders can be influential in ensuring citizens and businesses follow best practices.
