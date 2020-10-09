MoDOT hosts 17th Annual Bridge Building Competition online

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - MoDOT will be holding the 17th annual Bridge Building Competition on the web this year.
High school juniors and seniors in MoDOT’s Southeast District will be challenged to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials.
“While this year’s competition will look a bit different than past competitions, the goal remains the same. As always, our hope in holding the competition is that students will gain an appreciation of STEM careers—specifically engineering,” said MoDOT Senior Highway Designer Anita Clark.
Bridge kits were delivered to area schools back on Sept. 22.
They included balsa wood, string and glue that can be used in the construction of each model bridge.
“Students are now hard at work to design and construct their bridges,” said MoDOT Senior Highway Designer Gretchen Hanks. “Typically, hundreds of students join us as the competition concludes with a bridge breaking ceremony to put their bridges to the test.”
The bridges will be put to the test during a virtual ceremony planned for Thursday, Dec. 10.
Prizes donated by area businesses and organizations will be awarded to the top bridge building winners.
MoDOT has partnered with Arkansas State University, Southeast Missouri State University, Missouri University of Science and Technology, University of Missouri-Columbia and Southern Illinois University to offer seniors interested in civil engineering up to $10,000 in scholarships.
