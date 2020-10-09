Mo. capitol dome, governor’s mansion lighted pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and governor’s mansion to be lighted pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
They will shine pink starting on Friday, October 9 through Sunday, October 11.
“Breast cancer takes the lives of many of our loved ones, and often far too soon,” Governor Parson said. “We light the Capitol and People’s Mansion pink as a show of support for those currently battling breast cancer, those lost to breast cancer, and survivors of breast cancer. We are also extremely thankful for the many researchers and medical professionals who continue working to find a cure for this devastating disease.”
The color pink commemorates those lost to breast cancer, breast cancer survivors, those battling the disease and medical professionals and researchers working to find a cure.
The National Breast Cancer Foundation observes October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month each year to increase awareness of the disease and promote early detection through breast cancer screening.
In Missouri, the Show Me Healthy Women program offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings for Missouri women who meet age, income and insurance guidelines.
