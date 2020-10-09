Graves County Health Department announces 7 more cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announced seven more cases of COVID-19 in the County, bringing the total to 800.
“It is very hard not to spread the virus to others who live under the same roof as we see with many of these cases.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“As the weather forces us inside with our activities it well certainly be harder to social distance ourselves form others.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
