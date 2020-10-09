Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing will be held Saturday-Sunday, October 17-18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Open to the public, it will be at the Aquatic Zoo parking lot at 1700 S. 34th Street in Mt. Vernon.
The mobile testing team will be from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Tests will be done by nasal swab.
Those with or without symptoms can be tested, no appointment needed. Face masks will be required.
You must have a valid phone number so you can be contacted with results.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.