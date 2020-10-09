Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, October 9.
The individuals are being isolated. They include:
Franklin County
- Females - one teenager
- Males - two in their 40s and two in their 50s
Williamson County
- Females - one in their 30s and one in their 40s
- Males - one teenager, one in their 40s and one in their 50s
According to the health department, they are believed to have acquired the virus through either local contact with known cases, social gatherings, church settings, events or through transmission in the community.
As of Friday, the health department reported a total of 1,546 cases in Williamson County, including 57 deaths and 995 recoveries; and a total of 635 cases in Franklin County, including six deaths and 417 recoveries.
