First Alert Friday Forecast

Another warm, mainly dry day today as we await the arrival of Delta over the weekend. We’ll have lots of high and mid clouds today over our southeastern counties….and maybe even an isolated shower or two…but for the most part a quiet weather day with highs around 80. Even tonight is looking mainly dry….altho perhaps a few light showers sneaking into the Bootheel, Tn and SW Ky.
The remnant low of Delta will move to our southeast and weaken this weekend. The main issue for us is trying to forecast rainfall amounts and percentages. This will be difficult given our position on the northwest edge….so our northwest counties closer to Elllington, Ste. Gen and Sparta may get very little rainfall….while southeastern counties especially in Ky and Tn may get fairly heavy rainfall. Best chance of rain will be from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning….as the system will lift out by Sunday afternoon. Next week looks mainly dry and mild.
