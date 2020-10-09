First Alert Friday Forecast

The remnant low of Delta will move to our southeast and weaken this weekend. The main issue for us is trying to forecast rainfall amounts and percentages. This will be difficult given our position on the northwest edge….so our northwest counties closer to Elllington, Ste. Gen and Sparta may get very little rainfall….while southeastern counties especially in Ky and Tn may get rather heavy rainfall. In fact most of our QPF models are showing a range from about a quarter inch near Farmington to 3 or 4 inches near Murray, KY. Best chance of these heavier rains will be from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning….as the system will lift out by Sunday afternoon. Next week looks mainly dry and mild.