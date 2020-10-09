First Alert: Foggy morning, isolated afternoon showers possible

(KFVS) - Dense fog is widespread this morning across the Heartland.
Wake-up temps are again warm in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Sprinkles to isolated showers are possible this afternoon.
Highs will be in the upper 70s, but some areas could hit 80.
Rain chances increase late tonight into Saturday morning for our southeastern counties, due to remnants of Hurricane Delta.
Northern counties will stay mainly dry.
A few bands of heavier rain could linger in our southeastern counties heading into Sunday.
A cold front will move into the Heartland on Monday, which could bring a few showers and slightly cooler air.
Even cooler air will push into the region later in the week.
