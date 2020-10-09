Egyptian Health Dept. reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
The Egyptian Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, October 9. (Source: KAUZ)
By Amber Ruch | October 9, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 2:21 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, October 9.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • a woman in her 20s - case status in progress
  • a woman in her 30s - case status in progress
  • a woman in her 40s - at home in isolation
  • a woman in her 40s - at home in isolation
  • a woman in her 60s - at home in isolation
  • a woman in her 80s - at home in isolation
  • a woman in her 90s - at home in isolation
  • a woman in her 90s - hospitalized

Gallatin County

  • a male under the age of 12 - at home in isolation
  • a man in his 20s - at home in isolation
  • a man in his 30s - at home in isolation

White County

  • a male in his teens - at home in isolation
  • a woman in her 20s - at home in isolation
  • a woman in her 30s - at home in isolation
  • a woman in her 70s - at home in isolation
  • a woman in her 80s - at home in isolation
  • a woman in her 90s - at home in isolation

As of Friday, the health department reported Saline County had a total of 449 cases, including six deaths. White County had a total of 205 cases and one death and Gallatin County had a total of 91 cases, including two deaths.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.