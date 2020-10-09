Driver arrested after hitting fast food restaurant, fleeing from police

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield woman was arrested on multiple charges after hitting a fast food restaurant on Thursday, October 8.
Mayfield Police officers were called to the Captain D’s after a woman, believed to be intoxicated, left drive-thru and hit the building with her car.
Officers found the suspected vehicle parked at the Plaza Apartments off of Barton Drive.
As they got out of their patrol car and approached the suspect’s vehicle, the driver took off driving on Wyatt Drive.
Officers caught up to the vehicle and stopped the driver.
The suspect was identified as Briana Jones, 34 of Mayfield, and taken into custody.
Officers said a strong odor of alcohol was detected on Jones and several open alcohol containers were found inside of her car.
Jones was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol-3rd offense (aggravated), fleeing or evading police-1st degree, possession of open alcohol containers in a motor vehicle and driving on a DUI suspended license-1st offense.
She was booked into the Graves County Jail and additionally charged with bail jumping-2nd degree in connection with bench warrant out of Graves County.
