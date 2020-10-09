DAEOC receives grant for adult learning center

“We wanted to create a space without the stigma of traditional academia," said DAEOC President Joel Evans. He said he believes that the adult learning center will help students with both confidence and work training with classes that teach life skills, culinary arts, computers and more. “Many of the folks that we see have not attended higher education may have not finished high school. Some of them would say I’ve never finished anything in my life. We want to give them the opportunity. We want to give them the job skills and the confidence they need.”