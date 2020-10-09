DAEOC receives grant for adult learning center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation (DAEOC) has recently received a $1.2 million grant, from the Department of Labor and Workforce Opportunities for rural communities.
With this new funding, DAEOC will add a new adult learning center to its list of programs in Portageville.
“We wanted to create a space without the stigma of traditional academia," said DAEOC President Joel Evans. He said he believes that the adult learning center will help students with both confidence and work training with classes that teach life skills, culinary arts, computers and more. “Many of the folks that we see have not attended higher education may have not finished high school. Some of them would say I’ve never finished anything in my life. We want to give them the opportunity. We want to give them the job skills and the confidence they need.”
He said the center will help uplift bootheel communities, because eligible students must be at 200% of poverty or lower and the cost to attend is free. "There aren’t a whole lot of folks in Southeast Missouri who are going to miss that mark.”
When it’s time to open, Evans said everyone is welcome to apply. “Even if you don’t think you might be eligible for this program, come and apply, come talk to us. There may be other opportunities, or you may be surprised that you might qualify for some or all of this program”
Once you complete the program, he said students will be ready to take on the world.
“Students that leave our center will have the soft skills and some hard skills necessary for jobs that exist today and jobs tomorrow. They will also have the ability to interview. And we will also be working with employer’s in the area to interview right on sight.” Evans said he hopes by the summer of 2021 the doors to the Adult Learning Center will be open, and the first class of students will arrive in Portageville.
