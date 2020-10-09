Cloudy and Foggy Friday Morning

Temperatures even warmer this morning in the mid 50s to low 60s. Unlike yesterday morning, it will be cloudy this morning with patchy fog across the Heartland. Clouds stay around today with small chances of a few sprinkles to isolated showers through the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s with a few areas reaching 80F.
Rain chances will increase late tonight into early Saturday morning for southeastern counties. This is the area that will be closest to the remnants of Delta. Our northern counties look to stay mainly dry. A few bands of heavier rain could continue along and into our southeastern counties heading into Sunday.
Next weeks, a cold front will move through Monday which could give us a few showers with slightly cooler air. A secondary front will move through near the end of the week which looks to bring substantially cooler air!
-Lisa
